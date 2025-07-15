Nation & World News
Nation & World News

Financial problems and affairs led Colorado dentist to poison wife's protein shakes, prosecutors say

A Colorado dentist accused of killing his wife of 23 years by poisoning her protein shakes is on trial for murder
By JESSE BEDAYN – Associated Press
Updated 1 hour ago

DENVER (AP) — A dentist on trial for allegedly killing his wife by poisoning her protein shakes had fallen in love with another dentist, was in financial straits and had bought various poisons in the lead up to her death, prosecutors said in the trial's opening statements on Tuesday.

Craig, 47, allegedly used cyanide and tetrahydrozoline, an ingredient in over-the-counter eye drops, to kill his wife of 23 years, Angela Craig, two years ago in suburban Denver.

In a nearly full courtroom, Craig sat in a dark suit as Assistant District Attorney Ryan Brackley laid out the case against him and pointed out that Craig may have been motivated by the payout from his wife's life insurance.

Angela Craig, 43, who had six children with James Craig, had gone in and out of the hospital over several days. Her worsening symptoms, including dizziness, vomiting and fainting, perplexed doctors. Craig gave his wife a final dose of poison after she had already been admitted to the hospital, Brackley said.

“He went in that room to murder her, to deliberately and intentionally end her life with a fatal dose of cyanide," Brackley said. “She spends the next three days dying."

After his arrest, Craig tried to conscript a fellow inmate and others into covering his tracks. That included requests to create false testimony and kill the lead investigator on the case in exchange for money, Brackley said.

Craig, who shook his head at times when Brackley spoke, has pleaded not guilty to several charges, including first-degree murder.

Craig's attorney, Ashley Whitham, said they aren't disputing that Angela Craig was sick, hospitalized or that poison was found in her system. But Whitham argued that the evidence didn't show that he poisoned and killed her.

Whitham seemed to suggest Angela Craig may have taken her own life. Whitham repeatedly described Angela Craig as “broken," partly by Craig's infidelity and her desire to stay married, since they were part of The Church of Jesus Christ and Latter-day Saints. Hospital staff had said Craig had been caring and “doting” while Angela Craig was in the hospital, said Whitham.

The police's investigation was inadequate, said Whitham, and had been biased against Craig from the beginning. Investigators hadn't taken Angela Craig's laptop or found her journal in the search of the couple's home in Aurora, said Whitham, adding that only parts of the journal were later turned over to investigators.

Whitham said the prosecution overdramatized Craig's financial problems. She refuted prosecutors' suggestion that Craig was so enamored with one of the women he had an affair with — a fellow dentist from Texas — that he was motivated to kill Angela Craig.

"That's simply not the case," Whitham said, adding that Craig had many affairs over the years that his wife knew about. “He was candid with Angela that he had been cheating.”

Prosecutors said Craig searched Google for "how to make a murder look like a heart attack" and "is arsenic detectable in an autopsy," and that he tried to make it appear his wife had killed herself.

Angela Craig was hospitalized several times. After the first time, she can be seen on home surveillance video accusing her husband of implying to medical staff that she was suicidal.

“It’s your fault they treated me like I was a suicide risk, like I did it to myself, and like nothing I said could be believed,” she said to her husband on the video.

After Craig's arrest in 2023, prosecutors alleged that he sent a letter to his daughter, offered a fellow jail inmate $20,000 to kill the case's lead investigator and offered someone else $20,000 to find people to falsely testify that Angela Craig planned to die by suicide.

Whitham told the jury to consider the credibility of those witnesses, calling some “jailhouse snitches.”

In addition to first-degree murder, Craig has pleaded not guilty to the other charges, including solicitation to commit murder and solicitation to commit perjury.

Craig remains in custody, according to jail records.

James Craig wipes his face during opening arguments in his murder trial, as he is accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ryan Brackley, a lawyer for the prosecution, delivers his opening arguments during the murder trial for James Craig, accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ashley Whitham, a lawyer for the defense, delivers her opening arguments during the murder trial for James Craig, accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

James Craig talks with his family from his seat before opening arguments in his murder trial, as he is accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

Ryan Brackley, a lawyer for the prosecution, talks with his staff before delivering his opening arguments during the murder trial for James Craig, accused of killing his wife, at the Arapahoe District Court, Tuesday, July 15, 2025, in Centennial, Colo. (Stephen Swofford via Denver Gazette, Pool)

Credit: AP

icon to expand image

Credit: AP

More Stories

Keep Reading

FILE - Law enforcement personnel provide security for a court appearance at the Arapahoe County Courthouse, July 23, 2012, in Centennial, Colo. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

Credit: AP

Colorado dentist accused of poisoning his wife's protein shakes going on trial for murder

Sheriff addresses inmate deaths at Athens-Clarke County Jail, cites fentanyl

Three inmates have died after a series of apparent drug overdoses at the Athens-Clarke County Jail since April, prompting scrutiny of jail conditions and contraband control.

Suspected Kentucky church shooter had a domestic violence hearing the next day

The Latest

FILE - President and CEO of Nvidia Corporation Jensen Huang delivers a speech during the Computex 2025 exhibition in Taipei, Taiwan, Monday, May 19, 2025. (AP Photo/Chiang Ying-ying, File)

Credit: AP

Nvidia to resume sales of highly desired AI computer chips to China

13m ago

The Latest: Trump promotes tech and energy investments in Pennsylvania

15m ago

Trump tells Texas Republicans to redraw the state congressional map to help keep House majority

20m ago

Featured

Braves first baseman Matt Olson (left) is greeted by Ronald Acuña Jr. after batting during the MLB Home Run Derby as part of the All-Star Game festivities on Monday, July 14, 2025, at Truist Park in Atlanta. (Jason Getz/AJC)

Credit: Jason Getz/AJC

Bright lights, big stage: Atlanta readies for the All-Star Game spotlight

The Braves, Truist Park and The Battery Atlanta have been preparing for the MLB All-Star Game for years, and all will be the epicenter of the baseball world Tuesday night.

The CBS split from Atlanta News First could preview other big TV changes

TV station owners are having to adapt as viewing habits change and viewership declines.

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, No. 1 prospect in Georgia, commits to Texas

Grayson High’s Tyler Atkinson, the top-ranked linebacker in the nation, has committed to Texas, turning down UGA’s long-standing pursuit.