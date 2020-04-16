Land O’ Lakes removes Native American woman from packaging

Twin Cities Pioneer Press reported the maiden, named Mia, first appeared on Land O'Lakes packaging in 1928. The packaging changed multiple times since then, most recently showing the woman from the shoulders up.

Minnesota Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan thanked the company for making the change on Twitter.

“Thank you to Land O’Lakes for making this important and needed change,” she said. “Native people are not mascots or logos. We are very much still here.”

North Dakota state Rep. Ruth Buffalo, D-Fargo, a registered member of the Mandan, Hidatsa and Arikara Nation, said the maiden packaging goes "hand-in-hand with human and sex trafficking of our women and girls … by depicting Native women as sex objects," according to the Pioneer Press. She also said it wasn't enough to just change a logo.

“We as a whole need to keep pushing forward to address the underlying issues that directly impact an entire population that survived genocide,” Buffalo said.