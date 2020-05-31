Lake of the Ozarks partier tests positive, may have spread virus to others

“The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” the department said.

The department also included the timeline and location of where the positive case went during the weekend. The person is not identified. People who visited those locations, which are listed on the Facebook post, are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell and body aches, among others.