Lake of the Ozarks partier tests positive, may have spread virus to others

Health officials in Camdenton, Missouri, are warning the public after they say someone tested positive for the coronavirus after partying during Memorial Day weekend.
According to a Facebook post by the Camden County Health Department, officials were notified of a resident of another Missouri county who tested positive for COVID-19 after being in the Lake of the Ozarks area, near Camdenton, on May 23 and 24.
“The case arrived here on Saturday and developed illness on Sunday, so was likely incubating illness and possibly infectious at the time of the visit,” the department said.
The department also included the timeline and location of where the positive case went during the weekend. The person is not identified. People who visited those locations, which are listed on the Facebook post, are asked to monitor for symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, cough, shortness of breath, new loss of taste or smell and body aches, among others.
The Boone County Health Department is investigating.
According to the Camden County Health Department, there have been no cases reported in Camden County residents this week, but as of Saturday afternoon, Boone County has 147 total cases of the coronavirus and 38 active cases. Statewide, there are 12,795 positive cases of the coronavirus in Missouri and 738 deaths.