Darrin Patrick, author, Seacoast megachurch pastor, dies

"Darrin was target shooting with a friend at the time of his death. An official cause of death has not been released but it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the update read. "No foul play is suspected. On behalf of the family we would ask that their privacy be respected during this time."

Patrick was also the founding pastor of The Journey Church in St. Louis, which he founded in 2002. In 2016, he was fired from the church for what it described as "deep historical patterns of sin," The Christian Post reported at the time.

According to the letter elders of the church shared with members, Patrick “did violate the high standard for elders in marriage through inappropriate meetings, conversations, and phone calls with two women.”

Patrick returned to the church after a 26-month restoration process he was placed in by church elders. He went back to ministry at Journey but was not in a senior position.

Friends and colleagues expressed surprise at the news of Patrick’s death.

Robby Gallaty, pastor of Long Hollow Baptist, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, told Religious News Service that Patrick was scheduled to speak at his church next week.

“This is the second close friend I have lost in a year,” Gallaty said, adding that Patrick was “passionate about the Lord.”

“He was good at recognizing leaders and freeing people to lead out of their own strengths,” Bob Oesch, a member of The Journey Church, said of Patrick.

Others mourned the loss on social media.

Patrick is survived by his wife Amie and four children: Glory, Grace, Drew and Delainey. Seacoast provided a fundraising link for those who would like to support the family.

Funeral and memorial plans will be announced as they are formalized, Seacoast Church said on its website.