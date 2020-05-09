Darrin Patrick, author, Seacoast megachurch pastor, dies

Former megachurch pastor Darrin Patrick has died.
Religion News Service reported Patrick was a teaching pastor at Seacoast Church, a multi-site megachurch based in Mount Pleasant, South Carolina. The church confirmed his death in a statement.
"We are saddened to announce the sudden passing of Pastor Darrin Patrick," the church said on its website Friday. "Darrin was a loved member of the Seacoast family, the teaching team, and pastoral staff and we are mourning his loss. Darrin had a gift for teaching the Word and a heart for encouraging other pastors. God allowed Seacoast to be a part of Darrin's story in a time when he needed a family. He was a gift to us and we are thankful for the time the Lord gave him to us. His influence and impact cannot be measured. We are surrounding the Patrick family with our prayers and support during this time."
In an update hours later, the church provided more information on his death.
"Darrin was target shooting with a friend at the time of his death. An official cause of death has not been released but it appears to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound," the update read. "No foul play is suspected. On behalf of the family we would ask that their privacy be respected during this time."
Patrick was also the founding pastor of The Journey Church in St. Louis, which he founded in 2002. In 2016, he was fired from the church for what it described as "deep historical patterns of sin," The Christian Post reported at the time.
According to the letter elders of the church shared with members, Patrick “did violate the high standard for elders in marriage through inappropriate meetings, conversations, and phone calls with two women.”
Patrick returned to the church after a 26-month restoration process he was placed in by church elders. He went back to ministry at Journey but was not in a senior position.
Friends and colleagues expressed surprise at the news of Patrick’s death.
Robby Gallaty, pastor of Long Hollow Baptist, in Hendersonville, Tennessee, told Religious News Service that Patrick was scheduled to speak at his church next week.
“This is the second close friend I have lost in a year,” Gallaty said, adding that Patrick was “passionate about the Lord.”
“He was good at recognizing leaders and freeing people to lead out of their own strengths,” Bob Oesch, a member of The Journey Church, said of Patrick.
Others mourned the loss on social media.
I don't really know how to deal with this right now. I'm devastated. I haven't written in a long time, but I loved @DarrinPatrick more than I even know how to say, & hope this honors my friend.https://t.co/Jh0ZtyDYRv— Stephen Miller (@StephenMiller) May 8, 2020
Please join me and all of @VanderbloemenSG as we pray for Aime , her children, and all who knew my friend @darrinpatrick - The world lost one of the good guys today. pic.twitter.com/nopRRcxFgq— William Vanderbloemen (@wvanderbloemen) May 8, 2020
I’m devastated. This was the last pic I texted @darrinpatrick after watching one a sermons on Job, just weeks ago.— Chris Davis (@chris5davis) May 8, 2020
We had him scheduled to do some teaching in SF later this year. My heart breaks for his wife, children, and all those that loved him.
You will be missed, DP. pic.twitter.com/T8o39RxhdY
I hate this! God help us!...weeping yet again...want to wrap my arms around my pastor brothers, hold them close, keep them safe, but I can’t...I cling to four words in my grief...Jesus is still Lord. https://t.co/TJyejy0VEV— Paul David Tripp (@PaulTripp) May 8, 2020
I’m devasted. Heartbroken. We text on Monday and both our last words were “Love you brother”.— Matt Carter (@_Matt_Carter) May 8, 2020
Please pray for his wife and kids.
Jesus come quickly. https://t.co/RVoeoEaSo8
My brother! Couldn’t sleep last night! I’m devastated. We just talked! @darrinpatrick is home with the Lord. @amiepatrick and crew we love you! Y’all invested a lot into @epiphfellowship in the early years and made sure @ImmNehe and me were good! This wk been too much! pic.twitter.com/bFFxx5PlOY— Dr. Eric Mason (@pastoremase) May 8, 2020
Lord be with the family of @darrinpatrick— Lecrae (@lecrae) May 8, 2020
Patrick is survived by his wife Amie and four children: Glory, Grace, Drew and Delainey. Seacoast provided a fundraising link for those who would like to support the family.
Funeral and memorial plans will be announced as they are formalized, Seacoast Church said on its website.