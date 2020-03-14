Coronavirus: Joel Osteen will have online-only church

"In consideration of today's public health emergency declaration on COVID-19 by Houston Mayor, Sylvester Turner, along with the fact that Lakewood draws such large numbers of international visitors each week, Lakewood's leadership has decided not to hold public services this weekend. Instead, Lakewood will broadcast its services exclusively online," Lakewood Church officials said Wednesday night, KHOU reported.

"While there will be no services held at the church building located at 3700 Southwest Freeway this weekend, we will continue to monitor the situation week by week and hope to resume the assembly in the very near future."