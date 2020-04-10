COVID-19 death reported at Robins Air Force Base

Weeks after it was reported that a contractor with Robins Air Force Base had tested positive for the coronavirus, officials say that person has died.
It is thought that the person died due to suspected medical complications related to COVID-19. They died April 3.
"We are saddened by the loss of an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract team mate," Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation commander, said in an April 6 news release. "This is a difficult time for all as this virus increasingly affects the base and community."
According to the news release, the contractor had been working remotely. Then they went to the doctor for treatment for medical and respiratory complications and later tested positive for COVID-19, the news release said.
The person was last in the Macon-area office in mid-March, the release said.
“We are taking all measures to flatten the curve on the virus, and it is imperative to follow all of the precautions set forth by the CDC – social distancing, use of a face cloths, proper hygiene and seeking medical help if symptoms are detected,” Moore said.