COVID-19 death reported at Robins Air Force Base

"We are saddened by the loss of an Air Force Life Cycle Management Center contract team mate," Col. Brian Moore, Robins Installation commander, said in an April 6 news release. "This is a difficult time for all as this virus increasingly affects the base and community."

According to the news release, the contractor had been working remotely. Then they went to the doctor for treatment for medical and respiratory complications and later tested positive for COVID-19, the news release said.