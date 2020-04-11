Babies at Thailand hospital wear face shields to protect from coronavirus

Newborns at a hospital in Thailand are being fitted with special shields to protect them from the coronavirus pandemic.
BuzzFeed News reported staff at the Praram 9 Hospital in Bangkok said in a statement on Facebook that the face shields were used because "safety is what we care about the most."
The shields sit on the infants’ heads like visors to cover the babies from droplets from coughs, sneezes or speaking that may contain the virus.
BBC Thailand reported the measure is among the reassuring ones for new mothers amid the pandemic.
The shields are to be worn for short periods, such as when transporting the babies from hospital to home.
According to the March of Dimes, babies less than 1-year-old are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, although babies and children generally have less severe COVID-19 symptoms.
As of Friday, Thailand’s ministry of public health reported more than 2,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and at least 33 deaths.
🇹🇭 Thailand situation update on COVID-19, 10 April, 2020.— กระทรวงสาธารณสุข (@pr_moph) April 10, 2020
👌 Confirmed total 2,473 cases (50 new cases).
- Admitted 1,427 cases.
- Discharged 1,013 cases.
- Death 33 cases.#COVID2019 #โควิดー19 #โควิด pic.twitter.com/WT4NCbIfSo
In effort to slow the spread of the disease, Thailand has locked down most businesses, including bars, schools, universities and recreational venues. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has issued a state of emergency.