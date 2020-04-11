Babies at Thailand hospital wear face shields to protect from coronavirus

The shields are to be worn for short periods, such as when transporting the babies from hospital to home.

According to the March of Dimes, babies less than 1-year-old are at a higher risk of getting very sick from COVID-19, although babies and children generally have less severe COVID-19 symptoms.

As of Friday, Thailand’s ministry of public health reported more than 2,470 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the country and at least 33 deaths.

In effort to slow the spread of the disease, Thailand has locked down most businesses, including bars, schools, universities and recreational venues. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-Ocha has issued a state of emergency.