‘Authentic conversations were had:’ Country band Lady A meets with blues singer Lady A

“After much personal reflection, band discussion, prayer and many honest conversations with some of our closest Black friends and colleagues, we have decided to drop the word ‘antebellum’ from our name and move forward as Lady A, the nickname our fans gave us almost from the start,” the band said in a statement on June 11.

The country trio previously said they named themselves Lady Antebellum after the style of homes Scott, Haywood and Kelley took their first group photos in front of. The antebellum era in the United States is the period before the civil war, which includes slavery.

Although fans mostly praised the decision, Anita White, who has gone by the stage name Lady A for decades, was not happy.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I've used it for over 20 years, and I'm proud of what I've done," she told Rolling Stone June 12. "This is too much right now. They're using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it."

White said she would not be giving up her name, and representative for the band told Rolling Stone they were not aware of the blues singer and planned to reach out to her.

"We talked about attempting to co-exist but didn't discuss what that would look like, but I was clear I'm keeping my name," White told USA Today on Tuesday. "Now we are turning hurt into hope."

White added that Scott apologized, and that she accepted the apology.

As for what was discussed in the meeting, the musicians teased, “More to come.”