Blues singer Lady A ‘not happy’ about Lady Antebellum’s name change

In an Instagram post, White, who is a black woman and started going by Lady A for karaoke nights in the '80s, directed her displeasure with the band's statement at the group, saying, "How can you say Black Lives Matter and put your knee on the neck of another Black artist? I'm not mad..I am however not giving up my name, my brand I worked hard for."

White was more emotional when speaking to Rolling Stone about the matter, her voice broke as she talked about the impact it had on her.

"This is my life. Lady A is my brand, I've used it for over 20 years, and I'm proud of what I've done," she told Rolling Stone. "This is too much right now. They're using the name because of a Black Lives Matter incident that, for them, is just a moment in time. If it mattered, it would have mattered to them before. It shouldn't have taken George Floyd to die for them to realize that their name had a slave reference to it.

“It’s an opportunity for them to pretend they’re not racist or pretend this means something to them,” she said. “If it did, they would’ve done some research. And I’m not happy about that. You found me on Spotify easily — why couldn’t they?”

A representative for the band told Rolling Stone they were not aware of the blues singer and planned to reach out to her.

Bob Celestin, a music attorney who has represented Pusha T and Missy Elliott, told Rolling Stone audience size doesn’t matter, but who used the name first does.

“And the question is, does the original Lady A have a trademark registered with the U.S. Patent and Trademark office? If she does, she can go ahead and sue Lady Antebellum for infringement,” he said. “If not, she still has a common law trademark and she can still show that she’s been using the name in commerce — records, posters, tour flyers — for a number of years. She is first to use the mark in commerce, so that gives her a superior right to the name.”

White said she’s prepared to fight to keep her name. She said she holds a business trademark for Lady A LLC but she doesn’t know where she stands from a legal standpoint and will be speaking with a lawyer next week.

“For them to not even reach out is pure privilege. I’m not going to lay down and let this happen to me. But now the burden of proof is on me to prove that my name is in fact mine, and I don’t even know how much I’ll have to spend to keep it.”

