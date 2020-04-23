Police: Andrew Gillum found ‘inebriated’ with overdosed man in Miami hotel

Mejias came to the hotel room around 11 p.m.

"I was seeing very shallow breathing," Mejias told The Times said of Dyson. "The other guy was passed out on the floor, throwing up," he said of Gillum.

Mejias said he conducted chest compressions and called 911.

An incident report filed by the Miami Beach Police Department said Gillum was vomiting in the bathroom and officers found three bags “containing suspected crystal meth” on the bed and floor of the hotel room.

Officers were unable to speak with Gillum "due to his inebriated state," The New York Times reported.

Gillum was allowed to leave the hotel and go home after he was checked out medically, the report said.

Dyson was taken to a hospital by paramedics and has since been released Mejias told The Times.

"At this time, the incident is not being investigated as a criminal matter," Officer Ernesto Rodriguez, a department spokesman, said in an email to The Times.

"I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends," Gillum said in a statement to The Miami Herald. following the reports. "While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines. I apologize to the people of Florida for the distraction this has caused our movement."

Gillum statement: "I was in Miami last night for a wedding celebration when first responders were called to assist one of my friends. While I had too much to drink, I want to be clear that I have never used methamphetamines." — David Smiley (@NewsbySmiley) March 13, 2020

Dyson told The Miami New Times he and Gillum have been "friends for a while" and that he was not celebrating a wedding, contrary to Gillum's statement.

“I personally was not celebrating a wedding,” he said. “I don’t know if Gillum was in town for a wedding. He did not mention that.”