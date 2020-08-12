Kentucky attorney general meets with Breonna Taylor’s family

As for the findings of the investigation, Palmer said Cameron “didn’t say which direction he’s pointing to, and I could be wrong, but after meeting him today I’m more confident that the truth will come out and that justice will be served.”

Tamika Palmer, the mother of Breonna Taylor, is demanding justice for her daughter, who was killed in Louisville, Kentucky. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley) Credit: Timothy D. Easley Credit: Timothy D. Easley

Taylor, a 26-year-old emergency medical worker, was slain by Louisville police serving a “no knock” narcotics search warrant at her apartment March 13. They found no drugs in her home. An officer was shot during the raid by her boyfriend, who has said he thought he was defending against a home invasion.

The state’s first African American attorney general, Cameron took over the case after the local prosecutor recused himself. He has seen increasing pressure from protesters in recent weeks. Dozens of activists who went to his Louisville home were arrested after they wouldn’t leave his yard, and in late July, an armed militia marched into downtown and demanded that Cameron make his decision within a month.

A billboard honoring Breonna Taylor, sponsored by O, The Oprah Magazine, is on display in Louisville. (AP Photo/Dylan T. Lovan) Credit: Dylan T. Lovan Credit: Dylan T. Lovan

Taylor’s family and high-profile celebrities — from LeBron James to Oprah Winfrey — have called for three police officers who were at her home to be charged with her killing.

Cameron has asked everyone to be patient during the investigation. Earlier this month, he said he was waiting on ballistics tests from the FBI.