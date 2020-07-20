Juice WRLD’s posthumous album dominates Billboard charts

“The overwhelming love that millions of music fans clearly have for Jarad reminds us how much his poetic words, creativity, and bright light continues to shine throughout the world,” Juice WRLD’s mother, Carmela Wallace, and record label Grade A said in a statement. “This first collection of songs is a poignant reminder of his great artistic talent and emotional honesty. Music was his passion and recording gave him the outlet to share everything he was going through.”

“Legends Never Die,” the late performer's third full-length studio album, features collaborations with Halsey, Marshmello, Trippie Redd and Polo G. He's released several platinum-selling hits, including the Sting-sampled “Lucid Dreams," which reached No. 2 on Billboard's Hot 100 chart in 2018.

The new album was released on Grade A and Interscope Records, giving the Universal label six of the Top 10 slots on the Hot 100 chart thanks to Juice WRLD’s success and DaBaby’s “Rockstar,” which is spending its sixth week on top.