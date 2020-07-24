Authorities: Woman killed after gunman targets wrong house

Tracy Marie Squib, 52, and her husband were sleeping in their bedroom at the time. Squib’s husband told police that his wife awoke and thought she’d been bitten by something, but he saw she was bleeding from her upper chest and asked their two children to call 911.

Squib was taken to a hospital where she was pronounced dead a short time later. Her husband and children were not injured.

A GoFundMe has been set up for the wife and mother of two to help assist with the costs of her funeral. According to the page, Squib was a mother to a 17-year-old daughter and a 16-year-old son.

“Tracy was a friend to all that knew her. You may have known Tracy from their Christmas Tree Farm, which brought so much joy to everyone during the holidays. Or you may have known her from being a teacher at Grace Bible Academy for 15 years,” a message on the page reads. “She also planned the Prom & was an activities director for summer camp. As you can imagine her family is left feeling broken, wondering how this could’ve happened to such a beautiful soul. No one is ever prepared for something like this.

Authorities would not disclose specific details regarding what led them to believe Quidetto was involved in the shooting, citing the ongoing investigation.