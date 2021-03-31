National Weather Service says EF1 tornado hit Bartow, but not Polk

The tornado touched down about 11:30 p.m. in western Heard County and carved a 39-mile path through Heard, Fayette, and Coweta counties, the Weather Service said. The downtown Newnan area was the hardest hit, and Newnan High School sustained significant damage when the tornado blew through just after midnight.

“The original high school building was built in 1888 with brick walls and sturdy stone and woodwork, yet the only wall failure was to a portion of the second-story brick wall near the front of the main campus building,” the Weather Service wrote in a preliminary report.

March 27, 2021 Newnan - Photograph shows damages on LaGrange Street in the aftermath of the tornado that tore through the Newnan. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com) Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Earlier Thursday, a storm rolled through the Cedartown area in Polk, bringing 105 mph winds, according to the Weather Service. Damage was reported at a cemetery and Cedartown High School during the storm, which hit around 12:30 p.m.

“Numerous homes in the area sustained wind damage to their roofs due to downed trees and or shingle damage from the strong winds,” meteorologists said.

The tornado that hit Bartow touched down briefly about 9 p.m. on the northwest side of Taylorsville, reaching peak winds of 95 mph. Trees were uprooted near a school along Euharlee Street and a large tree fell onto a cabin on the eastern side of the road, according to the Weather Service.