‘Wipeout’ contestant died from heart attack, autopsy shows

The 38-year-old man who collapsed during a taping of the TBS show “Wipeout” died from a heart attack, according to a recently released autopsy.
Michael Paredes lost consciousness after falling from the show’s obstacle course Nov. 18 and died the next day. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office, according to NBC’s “Today,” has determined that Paredes also suffered from an undetected coronary artery disease.
The toxicology report showed Paredes was free of drugs and alcohol when he died.
All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams and must be cleared before competing on the show. This season, contestants were also required to undergo COVID-19 testing.
According to the report, Paredes successfully completed two of the obstacles but fell on the third one. He struggled to swim to the side of the pool and had to be pulled out. He was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day.
“Wipeout” initially ran from 2008 to 2014 and aired on ABC. In April, it was announced that TBS ordered 20 episodes of the show.