‘Wipeout’ contestant died from heart attack, autopsy shows

‘Wipeout’ contestant who died after obstacle course identified. The identity of the male contestant, not pictured, who died after completing an obstacle course on the TV show “Wipeout” has been confirmed. Variety reported the Los Angeles County Dept. medical examiner and coroner’s office said Michael Paredes, 38, was the contestant. Last Friday, at the time the death was first reported, Paredes, not pictured, was not identified. It was only known that a male contestant needed medical assistance after completing an obstacle course on the TBS reboot of the show. The contestant, confirmed to be Paredes, was taken to the hospital, where he later died. Officials say an autopsy is still pending. Initial reports said he died after going into cardiac arrest

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The 38-year-old man who collapsed during a taping of the TBS show “Wipeout” died from a heart attack, according to a recently released autopsy.

Michael Paredes lost consciousness after falling from the show’s obstacle course Nov. 18 and died the next day. The Los Angeles County coroner’s office, according to NBC’s “Today,” has determined that Paredes also suffered from an undetected coronary artery disease.

The toxicology report showed Paredes was free of drugs and alcohol when he died.

All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams and must be cleared before competing on the show. This season, contestants were also required to undergo COVID-19 testing.

According to the report, Paredes successfully completed two of the obstacles but fell on the third one. He struggled to swim to the side of the pool and had to be pulled out. He was taken to Henry Mayo Newhall Hospital, where he was pronounced dead the following day.

“Wipeout” initially ran from 2008 to 2014 and aired on ABC. In April, it was announced that TBS ordered 20 episodes of the show.

