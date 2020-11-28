‘Wipeout’ contestant who died after obstacle course identified

“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said last week.

“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” Endemol Shine North America, the company that distributes the show, said in a statement.

All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams and must be cleared before competing on the show. This season, contestants were also required to undergo COVID-19 testing.