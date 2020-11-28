‘Wipeout’ contestant who died after obstacle course identified

The identity of the male contestant who died after completing an obstacle course on the TV show “Wipeout” has been confirmed.
Variety reported the Los Angeles County Dept. medical examiner and coroner’s office said Michael Paredes, 38, was the contestant.
Last Friday, at the time the death was first reported, Paredes was not identified. It was only known that a male contestant needed medical assistance after completing an obstacle course on the TBS reboot of the show.
The contestant, confirmed to be Paredes, was taken to the hospital, where he later died.
Officials say an autopsy is still pending. Initial reports said he died after going into cardiac arrest.
“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said last week.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” Endemol Shine North America, the company that distributes the show, said in a statement.
All “Wipeout” contestants undergo medical exams and must be cleared before competing on the show. This season, contestants were also required to undergo COVID-19 testing.