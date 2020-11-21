‘Wipeout’ contestant dies after competing in show obstacle course

A contestant competing in the TBS revamp of the show “Wipeout” has died.
TMZ reported the contestant, a male, completed an obstacle course on the show when he needed medical attention. Emergency staff on set tended to the contestant, then called paramedics.
The contestant was taken to a hospital and later died. Variety reported spokespeople from TBS and Endemol Shine North America, the production company that distributes “Wipeout,” confirmed the contestant died after going into cardiac arrest.
“We are devastated to have learned of his passing and our deepest sympathy goes out to the family,” a TBS spokesperson said.
“We offer our heartfelt condolences to the family and our thoughts are with them at this time,” a representative from Endemol Shine North America said in a statement.
Filming for the show will resume sometime after a previously planned break for the Thanksgiving holiday.
Variety reported that all contestants on the show undergo medical exams before they are able to compete. CNN reported contestants also underwent COVID-19 testing before filming this season.
“Wipeout” initially ran from 2008 to 2014 and aired on ABC. In April, it was announced that TBS ordered 20 episodes of the show.
A premiere date for the show has not been announced.