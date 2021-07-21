ajc logo
X

WHO leader says virus risk inevitable at Tokyo Olympics

Caption
Japan Declares State of Emergency in Tokyo, , All Spectators Banned From Olympics.The new state of emergency was declared on July 8 by Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga.It will run from July 12 through Aug. 22. The Olympic Games are scheduled to open July 23.While organizers of the games previously announced that up to 10,000 spectators could attend the games.in light of the state of emergency declaration the committee decided all spectators will be banned from the games.A very heavy judgement was made. , Seiko Hashimoto, Organizing Committee President, via 'The Washington Post'.I am sorry to those who purchased tickets and everyone in local areas, Seiko Hashimoto, Organizing Committee President, via 'The Washington Post'.The new state of emergency was declared inJapan's capital due to rising infection rates likely caused by the Delta variant of the coronavirus.A number of restrictions were already in place for spectators, .including a mask mandate and moratoriums on both cheering and public post-Game gatherings.Sponsorship rights for the Games paid by close to 60 companies are estimated to be a record-breaking $3 billion

Coronavirus
By GRAHAM DUNBAR, Associated Press
55 minutes ago

TOKYO — The Tokyo Olympics should not be judged by the tally of COVID-19 cases that arise because eliminating risk is impossible, the head of the World Health Organization told sports officials Wednesday as events began in Japan.

How infections are handled is what matters most, WHO director general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said in a speech to an International Olympic Committee meeting.

ExploreTokyo Summer Olympic news and updates from the AJC

“The mark of success is making sure that any cases are identified, isolated, traced and cared for as quickly as possible and onward transmission is interrupted,” he said.

The number of Games-linked COVID-19 cases in Japan this month was 79 on Wednesday, with more international athletes testing positive at home and unable to travel.

ExploreSummer Olympic schedule and information

“The mark of success in the coming fortnight is not zero cases,” Tedros said, noting the athletes who already tested positive in Japan, including at the athletes village in Tokyo Bay, where most of the 11,000 competitors will stay.

Teammates classed as close contacts of infected athletes can continue training and preparing for events under a regime of isolation and extra monitoring.

Explore1996 Atlanta Summer Olympic Memories

Health experts in Japan have warned of the Olympics becoming a “super-spreader” event bringing tens of thousands of athletes, officials and workers during a local state of emergency.

“There is no zero risk in life,” said Tedros, who began his keynote speech minutes after the first softball game began in Fukushima, and added Japan was “giving courage to the whole world.”

ExploreRead about the Atlanta Olympics 25th anniversary

The WHO leader also had a more critical message and a challenge for leaders of richer countries about sharing vaccines more fairly in the world.

“The pandemic is a test and the world is failing,” Tedros said, predicting more than 100,000 deaths from COVID-19 worldwide before the Olympic flame goes out in Tokyo on Aug. 8.

It was a “horrifying injustice,” he said, that 75% of the vaccine shots delivered globally so far were in only 10 countries.

Tedros warned anyone who believed the pandemic was over because it was under control in their part of the world lived in “a fool’s paradise.”

The world needs to produce 11 billion doses next year and the WHO wanted governments to help reach a target of vaccinating 70% of people in every country by the middle of next year.

“The pandemic will end when the world chooses to end it,” Tedros said. “It is in our hands.”

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: How many people have died from the virus in the U.S.?
2
Will COVID-19 vaccines work if I have a weak immune system?
3
India’s pandemic death toll could be in the millions
4
Surging delta variant accounting for 83% of U.S. COVID cases
5
COVID-19 surge looms in Georgia
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top