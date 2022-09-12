When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London will mark the end of a 10-day period of national mourning for Britain, punctuated by a long-planned and carefully scripted series of events in tribute to her long reign.
The queen died Sept. 8, just days after formally appointing a new prime minister Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her son, Prince Charles, ascended as her replacement, taking the name King Charles III.
Her funeral will be 6 a.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. in London time) at Westminster Abbey in London, which has hosted coronations and royal weddings and is also the long-standing resting place for kings and queens. The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, is buried there.
How to watch: Many, if not all, American networks and cable news programs, are expected to carry the funeral on the air and in livestreams.
Here are some other key events before the funeral:
Monday, Sept. 12: The queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects.
Tuesday, Sept. 13: The queen’s coffin is flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.
Wednesday, Sept. 14: The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind. Following a short service with the archbishop of Canterbury, the queen will then lie in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral.
Monday, Sept. 19: The queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.
