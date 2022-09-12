When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?

Here are some other key events before the funeral:

Monday, Sept. 12: The queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: The queen’s coffin is flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind. Following a short service with the archbishop of Canterbury, the queen will then lie in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral.

Monday, Sept. 19: The queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

