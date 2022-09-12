ajc logo
When is the funeral for Queen Elizabeth II?

A tourist takes a photo on a display commemorating Queen Elizabeth II. at Piccadilly Circus in London, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022. Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin is leaving her beloved Scottish estate Balmoral Castle as the late monarch begins her last journey back to London for a state funeral. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber)

National & World News
By AJC Staff, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
38 minutes ago

The state funeral for Queen Elizabeth II in London will mark the end of a 10-day period of national mourning for Britain, punctuated by a long-planned and carefully scripted series of events in tribute to her long reign.

The queen died Sept. 8, just days after formally appointing a new prime minister Liz Truss, at Balmoral Castle in Scotland. Her son, Prince Charles, ascended as her replacement, taking the name King Charles III.

Her funeral will be 6 a.m. EDT Monday, Sept. 19 (11 a.m. in London time) at Westminster Abbey in London, which has hosted coronations and royal weddings and is also the long-standing resting place for kings and queens. The queen’s husband, Prince Philip, who died in 2021, is buried there.

How to watch: Many, if not all, American networks and cable news programs, are expected to carry the funeral on the air and in livestreams.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution will provide coverage of Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and related observances on all of our platforms, including the print and ePaper editions, AJC.com and the AJC app for mobile devices.

Here are some other key events before the funeral:

Monday, Sept. 12: The queen’s coffin will be taken to Edinburgh’s St. Giles’ Cathedral where it will stay for 24 hours so the public can pay their respects.

Tuesday, Sept. 13: The queen’s coffin is flown by the Royal Air Force to London and taken to Buckingham Palace.

Wednesday, Sept. 14: The coffin is transported from Buckingham Palace to Parliament on a gun carriage, with the king and other royals walking behind. Following a short service with the archbishop of Canterbury, the queen will then lie in state in Parliament’s Westminster Hall until the morning of her funeral.

Monday, Sept. 19: The queen’s funeral at Westminster Abbey.

This page will be updated. Reporting and information from AJC staff and The Associated Press were included in this article.

About the Author

AJC Staff
Incoming students move into a University of Georgia residence hall in August. The university will terminate 43 degree programs, part of a larger effort to clean up and streamline degree programs with low enrollments throughout the University System of Georgia. (Hyosub Shin / Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com)

Atlanta Braves' Michael Harris, right, is congratulated by Matt Olson after hitting a three-run home run off Seattle Mariners relief pitcher Diego Castillo during the ninth inning of a baseball game, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, in Seattle. (AP Photo/Stephen Brashear)

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

FILE - Atlanta Braves relief pitcher Anthony Varvaro delivers in the sixth inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels on June 15, 2014, in Atlanta. Varvaro, a former MLB pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the New York City area, was killed in a car accident Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams. (AP Photo/Todd Kirkland, File)

Stacey Abrams speaks at the Democratic Party of Georgia's State Convention in Columbus, Georgia, Saturday, August 27, 2022. Schaefer/steve.schaefer@ajc.com)

Local residents inspect heavily damaged buildings after latest Russian rocket attack in downtown Kharkiv, Ukraine, Monday, Sept. 12, 2022. (AP Photo/Andrii Marienko)

Governor Brian Kemp greets UGA juniors Susannah Hicks, left, and Drew Fiscus as Kemp visits the UGA College Republicans at Herty Field before the Georgia football team hosted Samford, Saturday, September 10, 2022, in Athens. (Jason Getz / Jason.Getz@ajc.com)

