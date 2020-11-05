Weakened Eta on the move toward South Florida

Before the center of Eta even reached Honduras, hundreds of people had been forced from their homes by floodwaters.

Residents weather Eta in a makeshift shelter in Lima, Honduras, on Wednesday. Some families lost everything due to the storm. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez) Credit: Delmer Martinez Credit: Delmer Martinez

Early Tuesday, a 12-year-old girl died in a mudslide in San Pedro Sula, said Marvin Aparicio of Honduras' emergency management agency.

On Wednesday, Mayor Edy Chacón in the central Honduras town of Sulaco said a 15-year-old boy had drowned trying to cross a rain-swollen river. That brought the storm’s death toll to at least four in Nicaragua and Honduras.

Aparicio said Wednesday that some 379 homes had been destroyed, mostly by floodwaters. There were 38 communities cut off by washed-out roads and five bridges in the country were wiped out by swollen rivers.

Among those rescued were Karen Patricia Serrano, her husband and five children. Their home was flooded with waters from the Lancetilla river, and they had been in a shelter in the northern city of Tela since Monday.

“We lost everything,” the 32-year-old woman said. “I don’t know what we’re going to do. My husband is 74 years old and because of his age he can’t work. I even lost my little animals,” she said, referring to chickens, cats and dogs.

A resident stands in the doorway of his home as it continues to rain in San Manuel, Honduras on Wednesday. (AP Photo/Delmer Martinez) Credit: Delmer Martinez Credit: Delmer Martinez

Óscar Armando Martínez Flores, his wife and seven children were in the same shelter. Their home near the Lancetilla river also flooded, and they made it out only with the clothes they were wearing.

“The rains began Monday, and the river overflowed,” Martínez said Wednesday. “The firefighters and police arrived to take us out because the houses were flooded.”

Martínez was already in dire straits before the storm. A construction worker, he hadn’t been able to find work in eight months since the coronavirus pandemic began there. He has been selling tortillas to keep his family afloat.

Francisco Argeñal, chief of meteorology at Honduras' Center for Atmospheric, Oceanographic and Seismic Studies, said he expected more of the country’s rivers to spill from their banks.

The U.S. National Hurricane Center forecast that before Eta moved away, parts of Nicaragua and Honduras could receive 15 to 25 inches of rain, with 40 inches possible in some isolated parts.