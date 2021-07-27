Walmart to pay 100% of U.S. college tuition, books for associates

Walmart said its LBU program was designed after consulting with experts, reviewing other employer-provided education programs and studying the research around what helps drive completion rates among adult working learners.

According to Bloomberg, the 3-year-old program is also adding four new schools and degree or certificate programs in areas including business administration and cybersecurity.

Since 2018, 52,000 associates have participated in the program and 8,000 have graduated, with nearly 28,000 currently enrolled this summer.

Program graduates are twice as likely to get promoted, Stomski told Bloomberg, and are retained at a “significantly higher rate” that she would not quantify.