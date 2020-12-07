Wall Street taps the brakes as most U.S. stocks slip

In Europe, stocks were subdued, and the value of the British pound was sinking as negotiators in the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union seemed to remain stuck on the same issues that have prevented a deal for months.

Such political concerns are helping to slow momentum for financial markets around the world, as is the troubling rise in coronavirus counts and deaths across much of the United States and Europe. The worsening pandemic is pushing governments around the world to bring back varying degrees restrictions on businesses, keeping customers away from businesses and threatening to drag down the economy through what’s expected to be a bleak winter.

That’s helped dent the powerful and weekslong run for markets around the world. The S&P 500 had one of its best months in decades during November and added more to it last week, in large part because of the vaccine optimism. Hope has also built that Washington may be able to get past its partisanship to deliver some form of financial aid for the still-struggling economy in the meantime.

In Europe, France’s CAC 40 was down 0.9%, Germany’s DAX lost 0.4% and the FTSE 100 in London was virtually flat as one of the most intense days in the long-running Brexit trade negotiations showed no visible progress.

In Asia, markets were mixed as relations between the United States and China, the world’s two largest economies, remain tense.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng dropped 1.2%, and stocks in Shanghai sank 0.8%. Japan’s Nikkei 225 fell 0.8%, and South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.5%.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 0.93% from 0.96% late Friday.