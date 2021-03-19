Wall Street stumbles as bond yields rise; bank stocks drag market

The yield on the 10-year U.S. Treasury note was up to 1.74% in early trading, continuing its climb after being stable earlier this week. The security is used to price a multitude of financial products, like the traditional 30-year mortgage, and higher interest rates have given investors some concern that it may slow economic growth.

There are also concerns that the rise in bond yields could be a harbinger of inflation. Fed officials said earlier this week that they may let the U.S. economy “run hot” for some time in order to not stymie the economic recovery as the pandemic eases.