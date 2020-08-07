Wall Street stalls; S&P 500 dips after 5-day winning streak

Trump is considering executive orders to address some of the issues if Congress doesn’t reach a deal, such as evictions and unemployment insurance, but they appear unlikely to have much impact.

Much of the market’s focus was also on moves Trump did make Thursday night: He ordered a sweeping but vague ban on dealings with the Chinese owners of popular social media apps TikTok and WeChat on security grounds.

China’s government criticized the move as “political manipulation.”

Tensions between the world’s two largest economies have been escalating for years, highlighted by the U.S.-China trade war that seemed to have reached at least a temporary truce early this year. But tough talk has continued to flow, with Trump keying in on TikTok in particular recently.

U.S. technology stocks, which tend to do lots of business in China, were the heaviest weights on the S&P 500 and dipped 0.6%. Energy producers and raw-material companies were also particularly weak.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 0.52% from 0.53% late Thursday.

Gold dipped, a rare step back following its record-setting run as investors seek safety amid a weak global economy, trade tensions and low interest rates. It dipped 0.7% to $2.055.30 per ounce.

Benchmark U.S. crude fell 1.5% to $41.33 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1.3% to $44.50.

In China, stocks in Shanghai lost 1%. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong dropped 1.6%, while Japan’s Nikkei 225 slipped 0.4% and South Korea’s Kospi added 0.4%.

In Europe, Germany’s DAX returned 0.4%, and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.1%. The FTSE 100 in London dipped 0.1%.