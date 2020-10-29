Wall Street ends higher after shaking off wobbly start

The S&P 500 rose 1.2%, bouncing back from a drop of 0.3% in the early going. Traders welcomed encouraging data on the pace of layoffs and how powerfully the economy rebounded during the summer from its coronavirus-induced coma. Economists warn big challenges still lie ahead, though. The S&P 500 was coming off a 3.5% tumble Wednesday on worries the worsening pandemic will drag down the economy and corporate profits again.

A strong rebound in technology sector stocks helped power the rally ahead of widely anticipated quarterly report cards from Facebook, Amazon and Google’s parent company. The three Big Tech companies each reported results after the close of regular trading that topped Wall Street’s expectations.