GDP grows at 33% in 3rd quarter; jobless claims continue falling

Bloomberg Economics estimates the outsize rebound will still leave the U.S. economy’s size almost 4% below its pre-crisis peak. Michael Gapen, chief U.S. economist at Barclays Plc, doesn’t expect a full recovery in the level of GDP until the first quarter of 2022.

Before the crisis, the economy was usually growing by a few tenths of a percentage point each quarter, resulting in an annualized pace typically ranging from 2% to 3%.

A resurgence in consumer spending is driving the increase. Personal consumption is estimated to jump an annualized 38.9% after plummeting 33.2% in the prior period. Consumer spending accounts for about two-thirds of GDP and is typically driven by spending on services — like health care, travel and dining out.

Other categories are also poised to support growth, including a booming housing market and a rebound in business investment. Meanwhile, a wider trade deficit will weigh on the headline figure. Government spending may be a wild card, with economists' estimates varying.