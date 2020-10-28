Stocks sink on Wall Street as coronavirus cases continue to spread

Optimism that the pandemic may have been brought somewhat under control has dissipated as infections continue to rise in Europe, the U.S. and other parts of the world.

Caution continues to hang over markets. Governments have begun to impose restrictions on businesses and other activities to help curb surging infections. That could choke off improvements seen since the summer. Fresh pandemic precautions are also drawing a public backlash despite spiking levels of illness in European countries.

Policymakers in Europe “must choose between low unemployment or low COVID transmission rates. Unfortunately, they are now left dealing with the most sensitive currency of them all, people’s lives,” Stephen Innes of Axi said in a report.

Few sectors, such as communication and IT services, are gaining amid the outbreaks, deepening the pessimism in Asia. The uncertainty surrounding the upcoming U.S. election also has left market players wary.

Japan’s benchmark Nikkei 225 fell 0.3% to 23,418.51. South Korea’s Kospi gained 0.6% to 2,345.26. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose 0.1% to 6,057.70. Hong Kong’s Hang Seng shed 0.3% to 24,708.80, while the Shanghai Composite gained 0.5% to 3,269.24.

India’s Sensex slumped 1.6% to 39,888.14, as the number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in the country approached 8 million. Shares also fell in Taiwan.