Wall Street drifts as strong, monthslong rally takes a pause

In Washington, meanwhile, negotiators on a big economic relief package reported some progress as their talks resumed in the Capitol. But multiple obstacles remain before a deal can be struck, one that investors say is crucial for propping up the economy in its weakened state.

A weekly $600 in federal unemployment benefits has expired, threatening to crunch the finances of millions of out-of-work Americans. Recent reports have shown an uptick in the number of workers filing for unemployment after a resurgence of coronavirus counts pushed some states to reimpose restrictions on businesses.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury note fell to 0.51% from 0.56% late Monday.

In Europe, stocks dipped to give back a portion of their big gains from a day earlier, when reports showed that manufacturing recovered across much of the continent last month. Germany’s DAX lost 0.7%, and France’s CAC 40 slipped 0.2%. The FTSE 100 in London fell 0.2%.

In Asia, markets were more buoyant. Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 gained 1.7%, the Hang Seng in Hong Kong added 2% and the Kospi in Seoul picked up 1.3%. Stocks in Shanghai edged 0.1% higher.

Benchmark U.S. crude oil slipped 0.8% to $40.68 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, lost 1% to $43.69 per barrel.