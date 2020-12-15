X

VP Pence receiving COVID vaccine this week, cites ‘beginning’ of pandemic’s end

Vice President Mike Pence visited Atlanta’s Centers for Disease Control and Prevention Friday. His visit came as the country continues to struggle with rising cases and deaths from COVID-19. Vice President Mike Pence estimated that federal approval for a vaccine for COVID-19 could be “a week and a half away”. The vice president heard from CDC director, Dr. Robert Redfield, and the CDC’s top infectious disease experts about the timing, production, and distribution plans for several COVID-19 vaccines now under development. I’m optimistic that the FDA will get authorized vaccines within the next several weeks and distribution work can begin, Dr. Robert Redfield, CDC director. Wrapping up the hour-long discussion, which included Sen. Kelly Loeffler, Sen. David Perdue, and Rep. Doug Collins, Pence offered a parting message for the American people: “Help is on the way”

By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution
Pelosi requiring masks on House floor; McConnell urging vaccinations

Vice President Mike Pence will reportedly receive the newly released coronavirus vaccine by the end of this week, as hundreds more hospitals around the country began dispensing COVID-19 shots to their workers Tuesday.

In a related Capitol Hill development, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is now requiring all members to wear protective masks while the legislative body is in session.

Pence said Tuesday he looks forward to receiving a vaccine for COVID-19 and will do so without hesitation. The vice president made the remarks while speaking at a Catalent Biologics plant in his home state of Indiana. The plant is producing a vaccine developed by Moderna and the National Institutes of Health.

“We have come to the beginning of the end of the coronavirus pandemic,” Pence said.

Pence is also stressing the need for Americans to stay focused on limiting the spread of the virus before a vaccine is in widespread use. He said cases and hospitalizations are continuing to rise in many parts of the country. The death toll from the coronavirus topped 300,000 Monday.

“It’s been a marathon this year. It’s been a marathon of heartbreak for many American families,” he said.

On Tuesday, Dr. Anthony Fauci, head of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, urged President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris to get vaccinated for COVID-19 as soon as possible.

“For security reasons, I really feel strongly that we should get them vaccinated as soon as we possibly can.” He added he’d like to see Biden “fully protected as he enters into the presidency in January.”

Fauci said while President Donald Trump probably still has antibodies to the virus that will protect him for at least several months, he should get the vaccine as well to be “doubly sure.” Trump was hospitalized with COVID-19 in early October.

While presiding over the House on Tuesday, Pelosi said “masks will now be required at all times in the hall of the House without exception including while members are under recognition, and recognition will be withdrawn if they remove the mask while speaking.”

Also Tuesday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell urged elected officials to “step up” and encourage wary Americans to be vaccinated against COVID-19.

The Republican leader said that as a childhood polio survivor, he’s a “huge supporter” of being vaccinated.

“Whenever my turn comes, I’m going to be anxious to take the vaccine and do my part to reassure those who are doubtful about this,” McConnell said at a news conference in Washington, D.C.

For those who say they will resist the vaccine, he said it’s “not good news.”

“We really need to get the country vaccinated,” he said. “It’s the right thing to do for yourself, for your family and for the country.”

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

