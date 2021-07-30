Violent day in Macon leaves 4 men shot

Four people were shot Thursday in Macon in two separate incidents.
The first shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. at a car detailing shop in the 600 block of Main Street. Three men were dropped off at the Coliseum Medical Center emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.
Two of the men — Kyler Deon Thompson and Corey Deion Reeves, both 24 — were transported to Atrium Health Navicent and are in critical condition, WGXA reported. The third victim, Carlos Bernard Jackson, 44, is listed as stable.
Before midnight, another man was shot in front of his home. According to local sheriffs, Darius Grayer, 23, was the victim of an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he is in critical condition.
That incident, according to WMAZ, is also under investigation.