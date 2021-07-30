ajc logo
X

Violent day in Macon leaves 4 men shot

Caption
What to do when you're stopped by police

Georgia News
By , Atlanta Journal-Constitution
21 minutes ago

Four people were shot Thursday in Macon in two separate incidents.

The first shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. at a car detailing shop in the 600 block of Main Street. Three men were dropped off at the Coliseum Medical Center emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the men — Kyler Deon Thompson and Corey Deion Reeves, both 24 — were transported to Atrium Health Navicent and are in critical condition, WGXA reported. The third victim, Carlos Bernard Jackson, 44, is listed as stable.

Before midnight, another man was shot in front of his home. According to local sheriffs, Darius Grayer, 23, was the victim of an aggravated assault in the 1200 block of Fort Hill Street. He was taken to Atrium Health Navicent, where he is in critical condition.

That incident, according to WMAZ, is also under investigation.

In Other News
1
Burnes expected to start for the Brewers against Braves
2
GA Lottery
3
Winning numbers drawn in 'Fantasy 5' game
4
Winning numbers drawn in 'Jumbo Bucks Lotto' game
5
Hawks bolster forward spot by drafting Duke's Jalen Johnson
© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top