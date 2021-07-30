Violent day in Macon leaves 4 men shot

The first shooting happened about 4:30 p.m. at a car detailing shop in the 600 block of Main Street. Three men were dropped off at the Coliseum Medical Center emergency room with gunshot wounds, according to the Bibb County Sheriff’s Office.

Two of the men — Kyler Deon Thompson and Corey Deion Reeves, both 24 — were transported to Atrium Health Navicent and are in critical condition, WGXA reported. The third victim, Carlos Bernard Jackson, 44, is listed as stable.