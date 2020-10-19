Valdosta woman pens book about dementia

“Reminiscent is my newest project,” Tann said. “Its purpose is to educate, empower and encourage those living with dementia, their caregivers and family members.”

The organization has seven planks for a community educational program.

The planks are the virtual dementia tour, memory cafes, reminiscent therapy, dementia education, caregivers getaway, dementia 101 and the development of a dementia-friendly community, Tann said.

Reminiscent seeks civic organizations, faith-based organizations, businesses, caregivers and others in the community.

“Dementia is color-blind and affects the human race profoundly,” Tann said. “Consequently, the race of dementia is in progress, and runners need to be equipped.”

To further teach people, Tann authored “The Race of Dementia.”

A book that took seven months to write, “The Race of Dementia” is a health publication released in September.

“The essence of the book is to provide readers with dementia education, empowerment and encouragement,” Tann said.

“The personal interviews are riveting, the train the trainer segment is engaging and the book’s discussion about disparities are enlightening. Each chapter of the book offers the reader a learning experience.”

“The Race of Dementia” will be available at amazon.com and bookstores in coming weeks.

Tann sponsors the “Mask”querade Walk-A-Thon on Nov. 7. She will be part of a virtual webinar regarding dementia, caregiving and financial opportunities for veterans Nov. 11, she said.