Vaccines stolen, given to children in Tennessee county

In a statement, the county health department said a supervisor received information that a volunteer medical professional was acting suspicious at the vaccination site where the alleged theft took place. The volunteer was removed from the site and law enforcement was contacted, but the county health department claims no theft report was filed because there was not enough information.

The FBI has been made aware of the situation, FBI spokesman Joel Siskovic said Friday. Siskovic did not confirm or deny if an investigation was underway.

Meanwhile, Piercey said the state is still scrambling to learn more about how a volunteer immunized two children Feb. 3. Piercey said a mother with two children arrived at a vaccination site and all three had appointments. It’s unclear if the children will receive a second dose.

On top of the nearly 2,400 shots reported wasted, the health department says more vaccines were wasted this week in Shelby County. Sixty-four unused doses went to waste, while 12 more were unaccounted for after a Tuesday vaccination event.

“At the end of the day there does seem to be a lack of accountability and in some sense leadership. That has led to undoubtedly potential harm to some folks,” Piercey told reporters.

Piercey stressed that despite the past week’s revelations, her focus remained on getting as many shots into arms as possible.

Speaking with reporters at a vaccination site in Memphis, Gov. Bill Lee said he was disappointed with the developments in Shelby County. Lee said the state is working with the city of Memphis, which has taken over vaccine storage and distribution from the county health department.

“That speaks to the great deal of concern that we have,” Lee said about Memphis replacing the county health department with vaccine management.

Along with news of the alleged theft and vaccines given to children, the state’s health department also provided email correspondences with Dr. Alisa Haushalter, director of the Shelby County Health Department in Memphis.

Earlier this week, Haushalter said she called and left a message for Dr. Michelle Fiscus, the state health department’s immunization program director, to discuss the wasted vaccines Feb. 13. Haushalter said she did not talk to the state until Feb. 19, when the investigation launched after her first public statements about the wasted vaccines.