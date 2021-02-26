South Carolina lifting last call, large gatherings restrictions

State officials are also recommending, but not requiring, safety guidelines such as limiting attendance of large gatherings to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy limit or fewer than 250 people.

South Carolina’s neighboring state of Georgia was preparing to surpass 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, a mere 10 days after surpassing 14,000.

Also on Friday, the Biden administration and major U.S. business organizations launched a joint educational campaign to reinforce basic COVID-19 do’s and don’ts with their customers and employees. White House coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt said it’s part of an effort to get the whole country working together to contain the virus and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.

The strategy has three parts. First, requiring masking and social distancing on business premises. That’s already the case in nearly all supermarkets, drug stores, offices and other types of commercial establishments. But masking is not always adhered to in some smaller workplaces.

Second, removing roadblocks to get employees vaccinated. Businesses could use flexible scheduling and paid time off to encourage workers to get their shots.

Finally, using business platforms like websites and some products to echo public health advice about getting vaccinated and wearing masks.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and leading associations of minority-owned businesses are participating in the effort.