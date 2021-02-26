South Carolina lifting last call, large gatherings restrictions

South Carolina Gov. Henry McMaster announced Friday he is lifting the state’s prohibitions on alcohol sales and large gatherings that were implemented to combat the spread of the coronavirus.
McMaster said the measures would be removed on Monday, March 1, and that restaurants will be allowed to resume normal alcohol sales. State approval for events involving more than 250 people will no longer be required.
“With the spread of the virus consistently decreasing across the country and more of the most vulnerable South Carolinians being vaccinated every day, I believe these targeted and limited safety measures are no longer necessary,” McMaster said. “The virus is still among us and we all must continue to make responsible decisions to take care of ourselves and our loved ones, but those decisions are for South Carolinians to make.”
McMaster’s office said South Carolinians are still strongly encouraged to take appropriate safety precautions, including practicing social distancing and wearing face coverings when social distancing is not possible.
State officials are also recommending, but not requiring, safety guidelines such as limiting attendance of large gatherings to either 50% of the event space’s posted occupancy limit or fewer than 250 people.
South Carolina’s neighboring state of Georgia was preparing to surpass 15,000 coronavirus-related deaths on Friday, a mere 10 days after surpassing 14,000.
Also on Friday, the Biden administration and major U.S. business organizations launched a joint educational campaign to reinforce basic COVID-19 do’s and don’ts with their customers and employees. White House coronavirus senior adviser Andy Slavitt said it’s part of an effort to get the whole country working together to contain the virus and encourage Americans to get vaccinated.
The strategy has three parts. First, requiring masking and social distancing on business premises. That’s already the case in nearly all supermarkets, drug stores, offices and other types of commercial establishments. But masking is not always adhered to in some smaller workplaces.
Second, removing roadblocks to get employees vaccinated. Businesses could use flexible scheduling and paid time off to encourage workers to get their shots.
Finally, using business platforms like websites and some products to echo public health advice about getting vaccinated and wearing masks.
The U.S. Chamber of Commerce, the National Association of Manufacturers, the Business Roundtable and leading associations of minority-owned businesses are participating in the effort.