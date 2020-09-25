U.S. stocks mixed; S&P 500 faces fourth week of losses

NEW YORK — U.S. stocks are wobbling in early Friday trading, as the S&P 500 heads for a fourth consecutive week of losses amid Wall Street’s sudden September swoon.
The S&P 500 was 0.1% lower after flipping from a loss to a tiny gain and back within the first few minutes of trading. Stocks have been erratic recently, and indexes have taken several sharp turns in momentum each day. The S&P 500 is still on pace for a loss of 2.3% this week, which would give the index its first four-week losing streak in more than a year.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average was down 41 points, or 0.2%, at 26,775, as of 9:53 a.m. Eastern time, and the Nasdaq composite was 0.1% higher.
Smaller stocks were faring slightly better, and the Russell 2000 index of small-cap stocks was 0.4% higher.
Stocks have struggled this month amid a long list of concerns. Chief among them is that stocks may have gotten too expensive following their record-breaking run through the summer, after storming 60% higher even as the economy continued to struggle under the pandemic. Critics say Big Tech stocks in particular rose too high, even after accounting for their tremendous growth.
Big Tech stocks were mixed in early Friday trading, with Apple up 0.4%, but Amazon down 0.2% and Microsoft down 0.2%.
Recently, investors' frustration has also grown with the inability of Congress to deliver more aid to the economy after weekly unemployment benefits and other stimulus expired.
In Europe, France's CAC 40 dropped 1.6% to 4,687, while Germany's DAX fell 1.6% as well, to 12,401. Britain's FTSE 100 edged 0.4% lower to 5,797.
Despite signs of a global economic rebound in the third quarter, worries remain the upturn may be running out of steam.
House Democrats said they are paring back their proposal for a new stimulus package in an attempt to jump-start negotiations with the Trump administration. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell have said the government’s top priority should be to provide affordable loans to small businesses and further support for millions of Americans still unemployed.
Paralyzing partisanship has prevented a congressional renewal of aid, and the recent vacancy on the Supreme Court following the death of Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg deepened the divide. The renewed optimism that the biggest economy might get another boost carried over into Friday trading.
“This stimulus deal needs to go through," Stephen Innes of AxiCorp said in a commentary. “With the risks building up everywhere you look, it doesn’t seem to be a great time to be trying to pick the bottom of equity markets, but a stimulus relief bill will go a long way to nudging the market along."