Ruth Bader Ginsburg is first woman to lie in state at Capitol

Members of the House and Senate who are not invited to the ceremony because of space limitations imposed by the coronavirus pandemic will be able to pay their respects before a motorcade carrying Ginsburg’s casket departs the Capitol early afternoon.

On Saturday, the president will announce his choice to replace Ginsburg place on the nation’s high court, where she served for 27 years and was the leader of the liberal justices.

Ginsburg, the second woman to serve on the Supreme Court, will be buried next week in Arlington National Cemetery beside her husband, Martin, who died in 2010.

Chief Justice John Roberts said the words that best describe the late Justice are “tough, brave, a fighter, a winner” but also “thoughtful, careful, compassionate, honest.”

Roberts spoke Wednesday during a private ceremony in the Great Hall of the Supreme Court. After the ceremony, Ginsburg’s flag-draped casket was placed at the top of the court’s front steps so that the public can pay their respects.

The legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg

Ginsburg was appointed to the Supreme Court in 1993 by President Bill Clinton. Ginsburg spent her final years on the bench as the unquestioned leader of the court’s liberal wing and became something of a rock star to her admirers.

Young women especially seemed to embrace the court’s Jewish grandmother, affectionately calling her the Notorious RBG, for her defense of the rights of women and minorities, and the strength and resilience she displayed in the face of personal loss and health crises.

In July, after a recent hospitalization, Ginsburg said her cancer had returned. At the time, a biopsy revealed lesions on her liver. She had gone through five total bouts of the disease.

“I have often said I would remain a member of the Court as long as I can do the job full steam,” she said in a July 2020 statement. “I remain fully able to do that.”

Ginsburg married her husband, Martin, in 1954, the year she graduated from Cornell University. She attended Harvard University’s law school but transferred to Columbia when her husband took a law job there. Martin Ginsburg went on to become a prominent tax attorney and law professor. She is survived by two children, Jane and James, and several grandchildren.