US nearing 6 million coronavirus cases

“Right now, we gain freedom through wearing our masks and socially distancing,” Birx said.

On Saturday, Missouri reported its largest number of COVID-19 deaths in a single day, with 32 counted in a 24-hour period, according to the state public health agency. Previously the largest number of deaths recorded in a single day had been 30, on April 24. During the same 24-hour period Saturday, the state reported 1,198 new infections.

In Georgia, Saturday was the first time the state has reported fewer than 1,300 daily cases in more than two months, while on Sunday, Florida reported its lowest daily death figure in months, 14.

Also on Sunday, the head of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration promised the review of a potential COVID-19 vaccine in the U.S. will be transparent to the public, with any clearance by the agency driven by data alone.

Commissioner Stephen Hahn responded to questions about the different ways the FDA could clear a vaccine for use: either under an emergency authorization, likely based on more limited data and for use in a narrow group, or a broader approval that could lead to wider use.

“We’ve said all along we’re not going to pre-judge what mechanism we’re going to use to authorize or approve a vaccine,” Hahn told Bloomberg News by phone. “We’re going to let the data dictate that. The data will dictate what kind of decision is made on the vaccine.”

No decision on that has been made, because the agency hasn’t seen trial results yet, he said.

Hahn was appointed by President Donald Trump late last year. Only months into his tenure he found himself at the center of the administration’s response to the coronavirus. A vaccine is considered crucial for ending the pandemic and reviving the U.S. economy.

A vaccine is also pivotal to Trump’s reelection. The president has said a vaccine could be available by Election Day on Nov.3, and on Twitter has attacked Hahn’s agency for harboring “deep state” staff slowing vaccine and drug work to hurt him politically.

According to Johns Hopkins University, 50,203 coronavirus cases were reported in the U.S. on Wednesday.To put those numbers into perspective, in the early days of the pandemic, it took more than two months to reach the 50,000 mark in the U.S.The previous record of cases reported in a single day occurred on June 26. On that day, there were 45,255 cases.On Wednesday, five states reported a record number of cases: CA, AZ, NC, TX and TN.

Hahn said the agency will share as much of the data on any vaccine it reviews as is possible. The agency has scheduled an Oct. 22 meeting of outside experts to discuss a vaccine. At this point, however, large, final-stage trials of experimental shots by Pfizer Inc., Moderna Inc. and others haven’t been completed or offered enough data to make a public judgment on.

“We are committed to being transparent because we realize this is very important to the American people,” he said. In an interview last week, he said he was aware of the outside pressure from Trump and others, but emphasized the need for data to drive the agency’s decision-making.

“What I tell internally our folks is they need to make the decisions based upon the data,” Hahn said in the earlier interview. “I have not reversed one of their decisions, nor do I intend to unless I think it’s absolutely wrong. So, yeah, I listen to it, but it’s not going to change what we do.”

U.S. health officials have been preparing for the roll-out of a vaccine. Under the White House’s “Operation Warp Speed” program, the government has made agreements with drugmakers to fund vaccine development and manufacturing.

It’s also planning for distribution of a vaccine. Given limited supply, any vaccine is likely to go to health-care and other front-line workers first, as well as populations at higher risk of the virus.

An emergency authorization of a vaccine would likely limit use to similar groups of higher-risk people while more safety data are collected.