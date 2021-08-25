U.S. approving second booster dose in 6, not 8, months

More than 200 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the U.S. — and hundreds of millions more worldwide — since it got the green light in December.

The three vaccines used in the U.S. made by Pfizer, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are still preventing hospitalizations and deaths from COVID-19. But the vaccines don’t appear quite as strong against the highly contagious delta variant as they were against earlier versions of the virus.

The U.S. booster plan calls for an extra dose eight months after people get their second shot of the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Also on Wednesday, J&J said people who received a booster for its single-shot vaccine saw a big jump in virus-fighting antibodies. The drugmaker plans to talk to regulators about its booster.

Moderna is expected to do the same. It said Wednesday that it had completed its application to the FDA for full approval of its two-dose vaccine.