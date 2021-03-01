X

UPDATE: Prince Philip moved to specialized London heart hospital

Staff members shield the exit with umbrellas alongside an ambulance outside the rear of the King Edward VII Hospital in London. Buckingham Palace said Monday that Prince Philip has been transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London to continue his treatment. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)
Staff members shield the exit with umbrellas alongside an ambulance outside the rear of the King Edward VII Hospital in London. Buckingham Palace said Monday that Prince Philip has been transferred from King Edward VII’s Hospital to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital in London to continue his treatment. (Dominic Lipinski/PA via AP)

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

Credit: Dominic Lipinski

National & World News | 40 minutes ago
By The Associated Press

LONDON — Prince Philip was transferred Monday to a specialized London heart hospital to undergo testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection, Buckingham Palace said.

The 99-year-old husband of Queen Elizabeth II was moved from King Edward VII’s Hospital, where he has been treated since Feb. 17, to St. Bartholomew’s Hospital, which specializes in cardiac care. As Philip was moved into a waiting ambulance for the transfer, people held up open umbrellas to shield him from photographers and the public.

ExploreHarry and Meghan won’t return as working royals: Buckingham Palace

The palace said Philip “remains comfortable and is responding to treatment but is expected to remain in hospital until at least the end of the week.”

Police officers walk outside St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip has been transferred there to undergo testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)
Police officers walk outside St. Bartholomew's Hospital in London. Buckingham Palace said Prince Philip has been transferred there to undergo testing and observation for a preexisting heart condition as he continues treatment for an unspecified infection. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth)

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Credit: Kirsty Wigglesworth

Philip was admitted to the private King Edward VII’s Hospital in London after feeling ill. Philip’s illness is not believed to be related to COVID-19. Both he and the queen, 94, received a first dose of a coronavirus vaccine in early January.

The Bart’s Heart Centre is Europe’s biggest specialized cardiovascular center, the National Health Service said. The center seeks to perform more heart surgery, MRI and CT scans than any other service in the world.

ExploreDuchess of Sussex expecting 2nd child, a sibling for Archie

Philip, who retired from royal duties in 2017, rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

Philip married the then-Princess Elizabeth in 1947 and is the longest-serving royal consort in British history. He and the queen have four children, eight grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.