Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals: Buckingham Palace

National & World News | Updated 31 minutes ago
By Tim Darnell, Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Prince Harry and American actress Meghan Markle, also known as the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, have confirmed to Queen Elizabeth they will not be returning as working members of the Royal Family.

Buckingham Palace confirmed the news Friday morning.

In early 2020, Meghan and Harry announced they were quitting royal duties and moving to North America, citing what they said were the unbearable intrusions and racist attitudes of the British media. They recently bought a house in Santa Barbara, California.

When Harry and Meghan stepped away from full-time royal life in early 2020 it was agreed the situation would be reviewed after a year.

The couple made history with their decision. It was the first time a member of the royal family was not based in the U.K. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and William’s three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups will revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple was married at married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later, and earlier this week, they announced they are expecting a second child.

:While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family,” Buckingham Palace officials said.

