Harry and Meghan won’t return as working royals: Buckingham Palace

The couple made history with their decision. It was the first time a member of the royal family was not based in the U.K. Prince Harry is sixth in line to the throne behind his father Prince Charles, brother Prince William and William’s three children: George, Charlotte and Louis.

Harry’s appointment as captain general of the Royal Marines and with other military groups will revert to Queen Elizabeth II.

The couple was married at married at Windsor Castle in May 2018. Their son Archie was born a year later, and earlier this week, they announced they are expecting a second child.

While all are saddened by their decision, the Duke and Duchess remain much loved members of the family," Buckingham Palace officials said.