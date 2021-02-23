Palace: Prince Philip has infection, will remain in hospital

Edward said “he’s looking forward to getting out, which is the most positive thing, so we keep our fingers crossed.”

Other members of the royal family have continued their official duties during Philip’s hospitalization.

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public. During England’s current coronavirus lockdown, he and the queen had been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London.

Philip and Elizabeth, 94, received COVID-19 vaccinations in January.

Police officers stand outside King Edward VII's hospital (AP Photo/Frank Augstein) Credit: Frank Augstein Credit: Frank Augstein

The queen performed her first face-to-face event of the year Thursday, when she knighted a royal aide during a private, socially distanced ceremony at Windsor.

Philip, whose 100th birthday is in June, married Elizabeth in 1947 at London’s Westminster Abbey five years before she became queen. He is the longest-serving royal consort in British history.

He last stayed in the hospital in December 2019, when he was treated for a “preexisting condition” and discharged after four nights.