Shohei Ohtani works 2 scoreless innings and strikes out side in 2nd on 31st birthday

Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani worked two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros in his fourth mound start of the season
Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Los Angeles Dodgers starting pitcher Shohei Ohtani delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Houston Astros in Los Angeles, Saturday, July 5, 2025. (AP Photo/Kyusung Gong)
By JILL PAINTER LOPEZ – Associated Press
37 minutes ago

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Dodgers two-way superstar Shohei Ohtani worked two scoreless innings against the Houston Astros on Saturday in his fourth mound start of the season, striking out the side in order in the second while pitching on his 31st birthday.

Ohtani allowed one hit and threw 31 pitches, 21 for strikes. He fanned Christian Walker, Victor Caratini and Yanier Diaz — all swinging — to conclude his latest outing as an opener as he works his way back from elbow surgery.

In his previous start a week earlier, Ohtani threw the fastest pitch of his career at 101.7 mph. This time, he hit triple digits only once — a 100.9 mph fastball that Caratini fouled off.

Dodgers organist Dieter Ruehle played one line of “Happy Birthday” as Ohtani walked to the dugout after the second inning. Before the game, the Los Angeles grounds crew wrote the message “HB Sho” in the dirt.

Isaac Paredes led off against Ohtani with a single to left. Ohtani then got Cam Smith to hit a comebacker that second baseman Tommy Edman turned into a double play. Jose Altuve followed with a groundout as Ohtani retired the side on 10 pitches.

Ohtani has allowed one run in six innings this season for a 1.50 ERA.

The three-time MVP did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from Tommy John surgery. He made 86 mound starts over five seasons with the Los Angeles Angels, going 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA.

Batting in his customary leadoff spot, Ohtani grounded out in the first inning and again in the second.

