Trump’s accountant says 10 years of financial statements unreliable

Trump’s longtime accountant , says 10 years worth of , financial statements are unreliable.CBS News reports Mazars USA, the accounting firm that has worked with Donald Trump for years, says a decade's worth of financial statements "should no longer be relied upon.".The firm has since cut ties with Trump and his businesses amid an ongoing fraud probe. .Mazars USA wrote a letter to the Trump Organization's chief legal officer, Alan Garten, on Feb. 9, explaining its decision.This conclusion (is) based, in part, upon the filings made by the New York Attorney General on January 18, 2022, our own investigation, and information received from internal and external sources, William Kelly, Mazars general counsel, via letter obtained by CBS News.Kelly also said the firm "performed its work in accordance with professional standards" and organized the records based on the information they were provided by the Trump Organization.CBS News reports that the statements were used by the Trump Organization to secure loans.A spokesperson for the Trump Organization said, , "Mazars' work was performed in accordance with all applicable accounting standards and principles and that such statements of financial condition do not contain any material discrepancies.".This confirmation effectively renders the investigations by the DA and AG moot, Trump Organization spokesperson, via email obtained by CBS News.New York Attorney General Letitia James disagrees, saying, , "evidence continues to mount showing that Donald J. Trump and the Trump Organization used fraudulent and misleading financial statements to obtain economic benefit.".There should be no doubt that this is a lawful investigation and that we have legitimate reason to seek testimony from Donald J. Trump, Donald J. Trump, Jr., and Ivanka Trump, Letitia James, New York Attorney General, via statement