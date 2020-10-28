Store guard stabbed 27 times for asking women to wear masks in Chicago

The alleged attack late Sunday by Jessica Hill, 21, and Jayla Hill, 18, left the 32-year-old victim hospitalized in critical condition, police spokeswoman Karie James said.

An argument that began after the women refused the guard’s request to wear masks became physical when one of the women punched the man, James said. Jessica Hill allegedly pulled a knife from her back pocket and began stabbing the man, while Jayla Hill held him in place by his hair. The man was stabbed in his chest, back and arms.