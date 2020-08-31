Stocks open flat but remain on track for monthly gain

Markets in Europe were mostly lower. The FTSE 100 in London was flat, while Frankfurt’s DAX slipped 0.4% and the CAC 40 in France fell 0.6%.

Low interest rates and massive amounts of bond purchases by the Federal Reserve have helped prop up the economy, and they’re a central reason the S&P 500 has been able to recover from its nearly 34% plunge earlier this year, even though the pandemic is still raging.

Still, investors want to see Congress also deliver more support for the economy. Weekly benefits that it approved earlier for unemployed workers have run out, and investors say the economy desperately needs another lifeline from Capitol Hill to carry it through its current weakness.

The yield on the 10-year Treasury was little changed at 0.72%.

Oil prices were headed higher. Benchmark U.S. crude oil was up 0.5% to $43.19 per barrel. Brent crude, the international standard, was up 0.5% at $46.07 per barrel.

Asian markets closed broadly lower except for Japan, where the market got a boost by gains for five major trading companies after investor Warren Buffett’s Berkshire Hathaway announced it bought stakes of just over 5% in those companies. Gains in Japanese factory output also helped lift sentiment.