Stocks are off to wobbly start as hopes for virus aid fade

Stock benchmarks fell in Paris, London, Hong Kong, Sydney and Seoul. Tokyo was flat. Shanghai recovered from early losses to edge higher.

Overnight, the S&P 500 fell 1.9%, deepening its losses from last week. Stocks of companies worst hit by the pandemic logged some of the biggest losses. Cruise lines, airlines and energy stocks tumbled in tandem with crude oil prices.

In another sign of caution, Treasury yields pulled back after touching their highest level since June last week and were steady at 0.80% on Tuesday.

Unease about possible economic disruptions from a resurgence of COVID-19 outbreaks has added to uncertainties with the U.S. presidential vote one week away.

Doubts are mounting that Washington will come through with more stimulus for the economy before the Nov. 3 Election Day after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin failed to reach an agreement to send cash to most Americans, restart supplemental benefits for laid-off workers and provide aid to schools, among other things.