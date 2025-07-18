Nation & World News
Construction halted at new Tennessee Titans Stadium after noose found at site

Construction on a new enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, has been halted after a noose was found at the construction site
20 minutes ago

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Construction on a new enclosed stadium for the Tennessee Titans in Nashville, Tennessee, has been halted after a noose was found at the construction site.

Metro Nashville Police spokesperson Kristin Mumford said in an email on Friday that they are aware and investigating.

The Tennessee Builders Alliance, a joint venture partnership on the stadium, said it suspended construction at the site after the “racist and hateful” symbol was discovered this week.

“We are requiring additional antibias training for every person on site, and work will resume only after a site-wide stand-down focused on inclusion and respect,” a statement from the alliance reads.

The alliance has launched an investigation and is offering a reward for information leading to the identification of those responsible.

“We are outraged and deeply saddened by this act,” the alliance's statement says. “We are working in close partnership with our client, trade partners, and unions to ensure every worker understands that racism and hate have no place here. Everyone deserves to feel safe, welcomed, and treated with respect and dignity.”

Tennessee broke ground on the new stadium in February 2024 and expects construction to be complete by February 2027, providing more than enough time for the Titans to move next door from their current open-air stadium for the 2027 NFL season.

The Titans report to fall camp at a practice facility in Nashville next Tuesday.

