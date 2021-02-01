Sheriff: Hit men hired by accused rapist killed wrong women in La.

When Eskine and Wilson went to a Montegut home and asked for her, investigators said Cormier’s sister claimed to be the woman they requested and was shot and killed. Nettleton, a neighbor, tried to fight off the men but was also shot to death, according to authorities.

The woman who had accused Cormier of rape was not at the home, investigators said.

District Attorney Joe Waitz Jr. said $2 million bond had been set for the suspects, and it wasn’t immediately clear if they had attorneys.

“The death penalty is definitely on the table,” Waitz said.