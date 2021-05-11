ajc logo
Scores of bodies found floating in India’s Ganges River

This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials standing guard at the banks of the river where several bodies were found Tuesday in India. Scores of bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River. (KK PRODUCTIONS via AP)
This frame grab from video provided by KK Productions shows police officials standing guard at the banks of the river where several bodies were found Tuesday in India. Scores of bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River. (KK PRODUCTIONS via AP)

Credit: Uncredited

Credit: Uncredited

By The Associated Press
India continues to battle ferocious surge in coronavirus infections

NEW DELHI — Scores of bodies have been found floating down the Ganges River in eastern India as the country battles a ferocious surge in coronavirus infections. Authorities said Tuesday they haven’t yet determined the cause of death.

Health officials working through the night Monday retrieved 71 bodies, officials in Bihar state said.

Images on social media of the bodies floating in the river prompted outrage and speculation that they died from COVID-19. Authorities performed post mortems Tuesday but said they could not confirm the cause of death due to the decomposition of the bodies.

“Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water. Bodies from around 12-13 villages have been buried in the water."

- Surinder, a resident of Ghazipur who uses one name

More corpses were found floating in the river Tuesday, washing up in Ghazipur district in neighboring Uttar Pradesh state. Police and villagers were at the site, about 30 miles from Monday’s incident.

“We are trying to find out where did these dead bodies come from? How did they get here?” said Mangla Prasad Singh, a local official.

Surinder, a resident of Ghazipur who uses one name, said villagers didn't have enough wood to cremate their dead on land.

“Due to the shortage of wood, the dead are being buried in the water,” he said. “Bodies from around 12-13 villages have been buried in the water.”

Bihar and Uttar Pradesh are experiencing rising COVID-19 cases as infections in India grow faster than anywhere else in the world.

On Tuesday, the country confirmed nearly 390,000 new cases, including 3,876 more deaths. Overall, India has had the second-highest number of confirmed cases after the U.S. with nearly 23 million and more than 240,000 deaths. All of the figures are almost certainly a vast undercount, experts say.

