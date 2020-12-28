Safety recall issued for Home Depot-exclusive ceiling fans over danger of detachment

Owners can also call King of Fans Inc. at 866-443-1291 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET, Monday through Friday; email the company at MaraRecall@kingoffans.com, or visit the company online here and click on “Mara Recall.”

“We’re committed to the safety and quality of our products so we contacted the Consumer Product Safety Commission and voluntarily recalled the product and stopped sales when we discovered the issue,” said Christina Cornell, a Home Depot spokesperson.

The fans have been sold at Home Depot stores nationwide from April through October 2020 for about $150. Cornell said the retailer has sold about 80,000 of the fans.