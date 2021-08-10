Recovery of Alaska plane wreckage on hold due to bad weather

Investigators were conducting interviews in the case, he said.

The flight was returning to Ketchikan on Thursday from a tour of Misty Fjords National Monument when it crashed, Johnson said.

Caption Ketchikan Volunteer Rescue Squad personnel land and disembark from a Hughes 369D helicopter on Thursday at Temsco Helicopters Inc. in Ketchikan, Alaska. A sightseeing plane crashed Thursday in southeast Alaska, killing all six people on board, the U.S. Coast Guard said. (Dustin Safranek/Ketchikan Daily News via AP) Credit: Dustin Safranek Credit: Dustin Safranek

The plane carried five passengers and the pilot. The Alaska State Troopers identified the pilot as Rolf Lanzendorfer, 64, of Cle Elum, Washington.

Explore 6 dead after sightseeing plane crashes in Alaska

Troopers identified the passengers as Andrea McArthur, 55, and Rachel McArthur, 20, both of Woodstock; Mark Henderson, 69, and Jacquelyn Komplin, 60, both of Napa, California; and Janet Kroll, 77, of Mount Prospect, Illinois.

The troopers reported Saturday that the bodies had been recovered.

Holland America Line confirmed the five passengers had been traveling on the company’s ship Nieuw Amsterdam, which was nearing the end of a seven-day Alaska cruise.

Sightseeing excursions, such as those to Misty Fjords National Monument, are among the options for cruise passengers stopping in Ketchikan to explore the area while they are off the ship.

The cruise line said the excursion the passengers were on was not sold by Holland America Line.

The flight operator, Southeast Aviation, released a statement Thursday saying it was cooperating with the agencies involved.

“All of us share in the anguish of this tragic incident, and our prayers go out to all affected,” the statement said.